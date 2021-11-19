Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 312 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,737,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.25 and a 200 day moving average of $224.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

