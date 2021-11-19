Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

