CVA Family Office LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

