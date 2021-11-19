Iowa State Bank Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank owned about 0.97% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 345,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,899. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.