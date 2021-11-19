Iowa State Bank Buys 32,855 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 55.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,067,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after buying an additional 456,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 337,631 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,783.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 316,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,471. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

