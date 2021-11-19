PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 134.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 117,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

