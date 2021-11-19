$0.20 EPS Expected for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Shift4 Payments posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $2,297,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.10 and a 52-week high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

