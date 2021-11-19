Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $62.02. 72,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,960,443. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

