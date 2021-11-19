RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in RH by 84.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RH by 602.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $642.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $663.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.51.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $732.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

