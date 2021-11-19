RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.54. 20,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $207.53 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.09.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.90.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,683 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $949,182.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 191,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,243,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,109 shares of company stock valued at $18,667,243 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

