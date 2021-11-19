Iowa State Bank Purchases 458 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $201.08. 194,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,093. The company has a market capitalization of $391.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.77. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.