Iowa State Bank Sells 379 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iowa State Bank lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.69. 65,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.15. The company has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

