Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 37,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,496. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 240.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.