Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 17 Capital Partners LLC’s Largest Position

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 14.5% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $338.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.62 and its 200 day moving average is $343.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

