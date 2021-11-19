Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 668 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

