Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,071 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

