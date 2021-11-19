iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.35. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,907. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.