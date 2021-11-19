Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 6.9%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,120,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,600,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 586,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

