PrairieView Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,389,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,021.80. 28,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,032.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,853.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,686.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.