Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Down 55.0% in October

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $694,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth $3,151,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 122,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,182. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.