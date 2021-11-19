European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Short Interest Update

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Shares of EBACU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,631. European Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

