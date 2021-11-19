PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.72. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.