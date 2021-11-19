PrairieView Partners LLC Boosts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 5.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 3.83% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $38,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,637,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 766,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,338,000 after purchasing an additional 86,960 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 718,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,465,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.40. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,290. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.09.

