Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SEGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 6,496,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,967,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
