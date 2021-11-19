Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the October 14th total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,794,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SEGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. 6,496,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,967,430. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

