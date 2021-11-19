IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,063 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kroger by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.24.

Shares of KR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. 74,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,171. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

