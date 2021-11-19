IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,699. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.