Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,642. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

