New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

