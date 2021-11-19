Apexium Financial LP Purchases 298 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up about 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

IGV stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, reaching $437.94. 887,902 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.22.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

