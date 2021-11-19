Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WBA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 34,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,817,375. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

