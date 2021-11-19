Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 64,837 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 189.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period.

BATS:EPRF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. 17,275 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

