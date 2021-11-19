Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,432. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

