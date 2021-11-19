Moneywise Inc. Buys 1,095 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMBS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 1,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,805. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.