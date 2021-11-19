O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises 0.7% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 168.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $41.16. 223,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,771,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.