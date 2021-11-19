Moneywise Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 137,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

