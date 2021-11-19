Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progress Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after buying an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $74,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS remained flat at $$52.61 during trading on Friday. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,373. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

