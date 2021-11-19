O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.00. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,576 shares of company stock worth $5,038,540. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

