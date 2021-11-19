$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,010,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,960,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $384.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

