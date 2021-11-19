O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Warrior Met Coal accounts for approximately 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.45% of Warrior Met Coal worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. 2,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.