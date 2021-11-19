Moneywise Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 37,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.29. 1,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,748. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

