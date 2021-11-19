Cypress Capital Group Sells 382 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 36.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $228.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.75. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

