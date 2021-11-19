Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.29). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($6.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 683,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,722. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.