Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,098. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

