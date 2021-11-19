Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 1,995 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $168.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,352. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.