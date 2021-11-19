Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) shot up 4.8% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $67.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arcus Biosciences traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.62. 2,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.59.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

