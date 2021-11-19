Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

