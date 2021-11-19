Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Square by 51.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.46. 156,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.46. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

