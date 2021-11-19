Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the second quarter worth about $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Square by 51.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:SQ traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.46. 156,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895,773. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average of $243.46. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.40, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.49.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
