Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MYCOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 586,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,587. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

