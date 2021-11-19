Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MYCOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. 586,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,587. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
