EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 304.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464,618 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,663,000. Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 890.8% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 162,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,961,000 after buying an additional 128,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $166.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

