Old Port Advisors Lowers Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,124. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $41.09.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

